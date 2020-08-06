CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, the After Hours team dives into Nintendo’s eye-popping profits, and explores the effect of the pandemic on the future of gaming. Plus, CNBC’s Robert Frank explains Senator Bernie Sanders’ latest wealth tax proposal on billionaires.
Nintendo reports wild 428% jump in profits, thanks to pandemic gaming: CNBC After Hours
Nintendo reports wild 428% jump in profits, thanks to pandemic gaming: CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, the After Hours team dives into Nintendo's eye-popping profits, and explores the effect of the pandemic on the future of gaming. Plus, CNBC's Robert Frank
Coronavirus
South Africa’s funeral parlours turn to makeshift mortuaries as virus deaths rise
Data showed in July that South Africa had 59% more deaths than would normally be expected between early May and mid-July, suggesting more people were dying of COVID-19 than official figures show.
Amid the scramble, funeral parlours aren’t always able to balance strict regulations with the expected sensitivity: there have been reports in local media of the wrong bodies being interred.
Coronavirus
South Africa’s Ramaphosa sets up body to probe COVID-19 corruption
Reports of corruption are embarrassing for Ramaphosa, who took over from Jacob Zuma as president more than two years ago on a promise of stamping out the graft associated with his predecessor.
Economy
Nigeria to reopen for international air travel in weeks
“It will be in weeks rather than in months,” Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika told a regular briefing in the capital Abuja on coronavirus.
