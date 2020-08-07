CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, CNBC.com’s Todd Haselton explains what the upcoming seasons of smartphone releases might look like in an economy with 10.2% unemployment. Plus, CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa breaks down President Trump’s executive order banning business transactions with Chinese app WeChat and the potentially massive ramifications for corporate America.
Samsung, Google, and Apple’s war for smartphone buyers: CNBC After Hours
THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
World Bank approves $114 mln for Nigeria’s COVID-19 response
Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved $114 million to help Nigeria tackle its coronavirus pandemic, the global lender said on...
COVID-19: How the pandemic will shape career development
The COVID-19 pandemic has left economies shattered and resulted into massive loss of jobs. Like other major crises in history, it is expected to give rise to new industries while others could die out. For more on how the pandemic will shape career development, CNBC Africa is joined by Mireille Ineza Karera, Founder of Kora Coaching Group and Judith Muhongerwa, Country Head of Human Capital at BPR PLC....
Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG signs exclusive deal with Elektra France
From Limpopo to the international stage – that is the story of musician and record producer Kgaogelo Moagi, popularly known as Master KG.
