CoronavirusEconomyInternational News

UK suffers biggest job losses since 2009 as COVID hits

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – The number of people in work in Britain fell by the most since 2009 in the three months through June as the coronavirus crisis took a heavy toll on the labour market, even with the government’s huge jobs protection scheme still in place.

Led by a record plunge in self-employed workers, there were 220,000 less people employed in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said.

Separate tax data for July showed that the number of staff on company payrolls had fallen by 730,000 since March, sounding the alarm about a potentially much bigger rise in joblessness.

Mounting job losses are expected as Britain winds down its job retention scheme which protects employees. It is due to close at the end of October.

“The cracks evident in the latest batch of labour market data are likely to soon turn into a chasm,” said Ruth Gregory, senior economist at Capital Economics.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the figures showed the government’s support programmes were working but job losses were inevitable.

“I’ve always been clear that we can’t protect every job, but … we have a clear plan to protect, support and create jobs to ensure that nobody is left without hope,” he said.

The unemployment rate unexpectedly held at 3.9% but that reflected an increase in people who had given up looking for work and who were therefore not considered to be unemployed, and people who said they were in work but were getting no pay.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to rise to 4.2%. Last week the Bank of England forecast the jobless rate would hit 7.5% at the end of this year.

“Government needs to step in and help those who are likely to lose their job retrain for new openings in different sectors,” KPMG economist Yael Selfin said.

The number of self-employed people fell by a record amount in the three months to June, led by older workers, while the number of employees rose – something the ONS said was partly accounted for by workers reclassifying themselves as employed.

The number of people claiming universal credit – a benefit for the unemployed and those on low pay – rose to 2.689 million in July, leaping by 117% from March.

Pay fell by the most in more than 10 years in the April-June period, down 1.2%, reflecting how workers on the job retention scheme receive 80% of their pay. Excluding bonuses, pay fell for the first time since records began in 2001.

However, there was a small increase in job vacancies in the three months to July.

“The increase was driven by small businesses (less than 50 employees), some of which reported taking on staff to meet coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines,” the ONS said.


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

HK’s Next Digital hits 12-year high after campaign to support arrested owner

Reuters -
More than half a million copies of the paper were published on Tuesday, up from the usual 100,000. Buyers queued in the early hours and vendors had to re-order issues before the morning commute time.
Read more
Coronavirus

As coronavirus steals jobs, urban Kenyans look to their rural families

Reuters -
“We did not have any money, and we needed to survive,” she said. “When it became apparent that hunger would kill us instead of the virus, we turned to our people back in the village.”
Read more
Coronavirus

UK suffers biggest job losses since 2009 as COVID hits

Reuters -
The unemployment rate unexpectedly held at 3.9% but that reflected an increase in people who had given up looking for work and who were therefore not considered to be unemployed, and people who said they were in work but were getting no pay.
Read more
Videos

BAP EP10: DBSA, ICLEI partner to address climate finance at local government level

CNBC Africa -
In these desperate days of COVID-19 it is tempting for the world to take its eye off the bigger issues in the world. One of them is climate change and global warming that threatens our very existence. Addressing the topic of Climate Finance at Local Government Level, CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop speaks to Olympus Manthata, Head of Climate Finance, DBSA and Meggan Spires, Senior Manager for Climate Change, Energy & Resilience: ICLEI about their new partnership....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved