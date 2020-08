From partnering with Instacart to launching Walmart+ as a competitor to Prime, here are all the ways Walmart is looking to catch up with Amazon’s dominance in e-commerce as the pandemic pushes more shoppers online.

Walmart is partnering with Instacart to offer same-day delivery starting in a few U.S. markets, making it the latest major grocery chain to team up with Instacart in its fight against Amazon and Whole Foods.

The partnership is currently in a pilot phase in four markets across Califo