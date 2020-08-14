What Twitter’s Big Hack Means For The 2020 Elections

In mid-July, a series of high-profile Twitter accounts began spamming the same messages asking users to send them bitcoin. Apple, Uber, Joe Biden, Elon Musk— the accounts affected were some of the most well-known brands and names on the planet. The culprit? A 17-year-old from Florida stands accused of being the mastermind behind the scam. The hack exposed big issues with Twitter’s security. What happens on the social network can move markets, start international scandals and ruin reputations
