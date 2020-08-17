What’s Next For The U.S. Economy: Nasdaq CEO

Why would abandoning globalization be a shame? Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman says investors hold an “enormous amount of influence” when it comes to fixing inequalities in the workforce. She explains how it would be a “shame” for companies and countries to give up on globalization and says technology, and big tech firms, are driving the future of the economy. Friedman says the IPO market has recovered quickly during the coronavirus pandemic but adds it could slow down around the 2020 presiden