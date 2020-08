Chuck E. Cheese reigned as a favorite for kids birthday parties for over 40 years. But in June 2020, it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is reopening restaurants after nationwide closures in an attempt to entice families back. While indirect rivals such as Domino’s and Papa John’s have managed to recover some of their business, Chuck E. Cheese’s struggles may be more than it can handle, as it tries to regain its footing in an industry ravaged by the pandemic.

»Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb