CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, CNBC.com technology editor Steve Kovach explains how Apple’s market value grew to $2 trillion — the first U.S. publicly traded company to cross that threshold. But as the big tech names like Apple reach new heights, the underlying economy is struggling. As jobless claims rise, CNBC’s Rahel Solomon breaks down which states have been approved to pay out the additional $300 per week federal benefit.

