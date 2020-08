CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa walks through the legal fight between California and rideshare giants Uber and Lyft, after the two companies narrowly avoided shutting down operations in the state. Plus, with the S&P 500 hitting a new record, CNBC’s Bob Pisani explains how the stock market can be so high while so many Americans are struggling and out of work.