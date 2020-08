Last month, the U.S. government announced a letter of interest to provide Kodak with a $765 million loan to launch Kodak Pharmaceuticals. Under this loan, Kodak would manufacture critical pharmaceutical components that have been identified by the FDA as essential but have lapsed into chronic national shortage. But the deal is now on hold as the SEC investigates the circumstances around Kodak’s disclosure of the loan.

