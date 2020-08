Once known for its “treasure hunt” atmosphere, colorful home furnishings, and distinctive holiday decorations, Pier 1 filed for bankruptcy in February 2020. Pier 1 later announced it was winding down its entire business, in part, due to the coronavirus pandemic. And while Pier 1 had a smaller share of the home furnishing industry than some of its rivals, those store closings could mean good news for a few retailers.

