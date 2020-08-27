Can The U.S. Economy Survive A Delayed Election?

Since 1845, the U.S. presidential election has always taken place every four years on the first Tuesday in November. Citing concerns over mail-in and absentee voting, President Trump suggested delaying the upcoming election. Experts warn that a postponed election could possibly lead to severe political chaos both in the White House and the Congress, as well as an insurmountable impact to the U.S. economy and the stock market. Watch the video to find out how the U.S. economy would fair if the ele