Can The U.S. Economy Survive A Delayed Election?

Since 1845, the U.S. presidential election has always taken place every four years on the first Tuesday in November. Citing concerns over mail-in and absentee voting, President Trump suggested delaying the upcoming election. Experts warn that a postponed election could possibly lead to severe political chaos both in the White House and the Congress, as well as an insurmountable impact to the U.S. economy and the stock market. Watch the video to find out how the U.S. economy would fair if the ele
Partner Content
Brandcom
The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Brandcom
An Innovative Approach is what will save us
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -