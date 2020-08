CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, CNBC.com’s Salvador Rodriguez explains how new features in Apple’s soon-to-launch iOS 14 make it more difficult for Facebook’s advertising partners to track users from app to app. Plus, CNBC’s Frank Holland has new data from the CNBC Global CFO Survey including some election predictions from the C-suite.

0:35 — Wall Street Scoreboard

1:54 — Who global CFOs think will win the White House

3:19 — CNB