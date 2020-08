Nobel laureate Esther Duflo talks globalization, child care and who she thinks is to blame for the economic fallout facing everyday Americans. She thinks the U.S. should not be concerned about national debt, growth rate or the end of cities. Instead she thinks the U.S. should focus on economic mobility and offering more stimulus spending. Watch the video see why she thinks welfare is the most important metric in considering U.S. policy response to the coronavirus pandemic and the recession.

