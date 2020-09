Fake reviews are a big problem on Amazon, from Facebook groups where bad actors solicit paid positive reviews to bots and click farms that upvote negative reviews to take out the competition. Illegitimate reviews can boost sales of unsafe products and hurt business for legitimate sellers, causing brands like Nike and Birkenstock to sever ties with Amazon. Here are some ways to spot fake reviews and what Amazon and others are doing to try and stop them.

» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/Subsc