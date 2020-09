Costco makes billions doing what in retail might once have been thought unthinkable: charge people to shop there. The company draws most of its income from membership fees, and has a nearly 90 percent membership renewal rate. It charges very low prices on goods, rotates its inventory, and pays employees better than the retail average. But how long can it last?

