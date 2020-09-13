Why Demand For Seaweed Is About To Boom

Seaweed is used in more than just sushi. It can be found in almond milk, baby food and lotion. Kelp is used in medicine, animal feed, fertilizer and even as a biofuel. That’s why the commercial seaweed market size could surpass $85 billion by 2026, according to Global Market Insights. Seaweed farmer Bren Smith says all one needs to start in the business is $20,000, twenty acres and a boat, and that investment in a single seaweed farm can net up to $90,000 to $120,000 per year. Here’s why the g
Partner Content
Brandcom
Responsible banking in a post-COVID commodity market – Investing responsibly throughout the commodity value chain
While the alcohol sector invariably draws strong feelings from across the philosophical divide during Covid-19, what is indisputable...
Brandcom
A Cyber Pandemic May Be Next: How secure are you in the cloud?
The Coronavirus pandemic has influenced us in a more global way than the Cold War, affecting the environment, industry, finance, healthcare, leisure...
Brandcom
EXPANSION OF GAUTENG RAPID RAIL INTEGRATED NETWORK TO CONNECT MORE PEOPLE AND PLACES
Through the operations of the Gautrain rapid rail link, the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has demonstrated that the face of public transport...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -