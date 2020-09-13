Why Demand For Seaweed Is About To Boom

| Updated:
CNBC
CNBC

Seaweed is used in more than just sushi. It can be found in almond milk, baby food and lotion. Kelp is used in medicine, animal feed, fertilizer and even as a biofuel. That’s why the commercial seaweed market size could surpass $85 billion by 2026, according to Global Market Insights. Seaweed farmer Bren Smith says all one needs to start in the business is $20,000, twenty acres and a boat, and that investment in a single seaweed farm can net up to $90,000 to $120,000 per year. Here’s why the g


Partner Content

Brandcom

Responsible banking in a post-COVID commodity market – Investing responsibly throughout the commodity value chain

Brandcom Partner -
While the alcohol sector invariably draws strong feelings from across the philosophical divide during Covid-19, what is indisputable...
Read more
Brandcom

A Cyber Pandemic May Be Next: How secure are you in the cloud?

Brandcom Partner -
The Coronavirus pandemic has influenced us in a more global way than the Cold War, affecting the environment, industry, finance, healthcare, leisure...
Read more
Brandcom

EXPANSION OF GAUTENG RAPID RAIL INTEGRATED NETWORK TO CONNECT MORE PEOPLE AND PLACES

Brandcom Partner -
Through the operations of the Gautrain rapid rail link, the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has demonstrated that the face of public transport...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved