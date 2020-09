Top economists including Joseph Stiglitz, Paul Krugman and Mark Zandi offer predictions on the future of globalization. Jim O’Neill does not expect companies to stop selling to Chinese consumers, even if western politicians say there will be consequences for the Covid-19 outbreak. Esther Duflo suggests coronavirus could be a bright spot for emerging economies to be able to compete with China. Jeffrey Sachs thinks a remote workforce could will help bring the brightest minds to more jobs.

