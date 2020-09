CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines. We’ve got a rundown of everything Apple announced at its big product event today, plus a deep dive into the company’s numerous app store fights and headaches. Plus, as President Trump prepares to review Oracle’s proposal to partner with TikTok, international security experts Kara Frederick and Bobby Chesney explain the national security risks that still remain.

0:44 – Wall Street scoreboard

1:02 – Apple’s new announc