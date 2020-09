For decades GNC has been the one-stop shop for vitamins, muscle building protein powder packs and practically every variety of weight-loss product. From New England to Southern California, chances are if you ever needed a potassium boost there was a GNC at a mall nearby. But the company that urged Americans to "Live Well" has fallen on tough times. In June 2020 GNC filed for bankruptcy with plans to close about 1,000 locations — more than 10 percent of its global footprint.

