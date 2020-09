More than 30 biotech and pharmaceutical companies around the world are racing to develop a safe Covid-19 vaccine. The process is moving quickly with several vaccine candidates entering late-stage trials in a matter of months. Two of the companies developing a vaccine — Pfizer and Moderna — are utilizing a promising new technology called messenger RNA. Watch the video to learn why experts believe this vaccination method could be a game-changer for getting back to normal.

