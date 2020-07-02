Investing

COMMENT: How to make money from venture capital in the uncertain world of COVID-19

| Updated:
Avatar
Contributor

By Anu Shah

Covid 19 has brought unprecedented economic uncertainty across the world and tech companies think hard about the future and investments.

Especially, since the FANGs of the world are sitting on cash reserves larger than the GDPs of some countries. Infact Apple and Google are shopping aggressively for the strategic companies at a discount. For instance, Apple acquired NextVR  for $100Mn, Amazon acquired Zoox for $1Bn. So what does the future of the tech start-ups and venture capital look like? To understand that let’s take a look at how does a venture capital works.

Typically, a venture capital firm raises money from the largest and most diversified institutional investors with a fund life of roughly 10 years. New investments are made in the first two to three years of a fund’s life. Venture capital creates a large reserve to make follow-on investments through the end of a fund’s term. As a rule of thumb, investors reserve $1 for every $1 invested in an early-stage company. The combination of long fund terms and dedicated reserves helps mitigate the effects of turbulence on funds and portfolio companies.

The United States venture capital industry has existed for 50 years. It has weathered many storms and is ready for anything. There the venture capital industry aggregated $275Bn in the last six years. Using both a fund-by-fund analysis and averages across the industry, it is estimated that the industry has $150Bn of “dry powder” of which likely $76Bn is earmarked for reserves for existing companies and $74Bn for new investments.

This present level of reserves is strong relative to any recent cycle. While one can be optimistic, albeit cautiously about a large reserve to help start-ups through this fundraising drought, venture capitalists will change their strategy drastically to advance further, here are some tips for the industry:  

1. Be very selective about investing: Venture capitalists have invested $280bn in the last two years. In the case of backing companies at current levels, we would run out of reserves in four quarters. Hence, there will be increased scrutiny and diligence in investing, more focus on unit metrics cash flows, sustainable and profitability; over traction and growth at the expense of high cash burn;  having said that, funding for innovative technologies, such as personalized medicine, online education, remote workforce solutions, and reliable Internet connectivity, will be bullish.

2. Prioritise existing portfolio companies for funding: Since 2014, more than 10,000 US companies in the U.S. that have been funded. Many companies have exited, found profitability, or already have strong balance sheets, but many more do not have alternatives and will need capital assistance. Venture capitalists will use the reserves to support their portfolio first.

3. Redirect focus on institutional investors for raising new funds: In good times, capital can come from a variety of sources including hedge funds, mutual funds, and wealthy individuals. When the cycle turns, these alternative sources can substantially pause their investing or exit the industry indefinitely, leaving only institutional investors as a primary capital source. Hence venture capitalists trying to close the new funds will double down on one channel, putting more pressure on the performance and exits of current portfolio companies. 4. Employ alternate investment and fund raising tools to continue funding: Alternate tools, such as fund recycling, that is, investing profits from old investments into strong existing portfolio companies, crossover investing, that is, investing from newer funds into older funds, and formal and informal co-investment vehicles.This will provide a boost to the industry’s reserve capacity to continue investing in the start-ups.

Related Content

Economy

Elon Musk’s Tesla becomes most valuable automaker in latest stock rally

Chris Bishop -
After several years of losses, Tesla has delivered three straight profitable quarters since the third quarter of 2019 and surprised investors with solid first-quarter deliveries despite the virus outbreak.
Read more
Coronavirus

WHO warns some nations still face ‘long, hard’ battle with COVID-19

Reuters -
GENEVA (Reuters) - Nations who fail to use all mechanisms available to combat the still-raging coronavirus will struggle to beat it, the...
Read more
Economy

A train bound for Africa’s future to emerge from the continent’s COVID-19 gloom.

Chris Bishop -
On top of this, the fact that this was a contract won at one end of the continent by an entrepreneur from another end of continent also bodes well for the pan-African future of business.
Read more
Videos

SAA ready to cede control to private investors

CNBC Africa -
Is the South African government prepared to let go of control of its ailing airline South African Airways in a bid to save it? "We are not obsessed with control," the deputy director general of the Department of Public Enterprises was quoted as saying. He added that the government was ready to cede management control to private investors. What does this mean for business - is it practical? Air News Editor, Heidi Gibson joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Rwanda to host East Africa Tourism Platform secretariat

CNBC Africa -
It was announced this week that Rwanda has been confirmed as the newest host of the secretariat for the East Africa Tourism Platform. The body, which was established back in 2011, has received $250,000 as part of a two year partnership deal with Trademark East Africa to support its operations. So as the struggling tourism industry gears up for a comeback, what’s the next move? CNBC Africa spoke to the DG of the Rwanda Tourism Chamber, Frank Gisha Mugisha for more.
Read more
Videos

Ethiopia deploys military as Hachalu Hundessa protests turn deadly

CNBC Africa -
Ethiopia continues to suffer unrest after the killing of a popular musician on Monday sparked protests that have claimed over 80 lives. Political and Economic Analyst, Mikael Arage joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Tanzania reaches middle income status

CNBC Africa -
Tanzanian President John Magufuli yesterday tweets about the country’s World Bank middle income status; the Bank of Tanzania’s monthly review for May shows promise for exports and optimism for a speedy economic recovery post Covid-19. Bankable Partner, Ivan Tarimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Big S.African insurers face $232 mln in claims from 500 virus-hit firms

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Virus-related claims from just over 500 small South African firms battling insurers who have rejected them are worth up...
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

African born Elon Musk tweets: Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer.

Reuters -
RNA molecules are single-stranded versions of the DNA double-helix. Thanks to their recurring molecular pattern, they can be produced in a relatively simple biochemical process that do not require genetically modified living cells, which are needed to produce most other biotech drugs.
Read more
Investing

COMMENT: How to make money from venture capital in the uncertain world of COVID-19

Contributor -
The United States venture capital industry has existed for 50 years. It has weathered many storms and is ready for anything.
Read more
News

BREAKING NEWS: Explosion at Astron Energy’s South African refinery kills at least two: source

Reuters -
“There are two people dead that I know of and many injured,” said the person, who was not authorized to speak to the media.
Read more
article

The Congo chocolate factory hits the sweet spot making money in its African melting pot

Reuters -
“People have that ignorance of looking at chocolate like it’s something from abroad, that can’t be made in Africa,” Kalinda said, stirring the pot. “We decided to break that rule.”
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved