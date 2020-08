ABIDJAN (Reuters) – Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 2.004 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and July 31, down 6.4% from the same period last season, data from the cocoa regulator (CCC) showed on Monday.

Exporters had previously estimated that arrivals from Oct. 1 to August 2 would reach 2.043 million tonnes, compared with 2.160 million the previous year.