Investing

South Africa’s Exxaro reports jump in interim core earnings

| Updated:
Avatar
Nomcebo Miya

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African coal company Exxaro Resources reported a 40% jump in core earnings due to higher coal exports and a favourable exchange rate offsetting one-off items.

Exxaro said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the six months to June 30 rose 40% to 3.929 billion rand ($224.9 million), boosted by higher commercial coal revenue offsetting higher costs.

Higher coal revenue was mainly driven by increased volumes of sales to power utility Eskom and a 39% rise in export volumes during the half-year, it said.

“Despite sustained global and domestic economic headwinds, compounded by market challenges and COVID-19, Exxaro maintained a resilient financial and operational performance, continuing our positive trajectory year-on-year,” Chief Executive Mxolisi Mgojo said.

However, headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell 24% to 13.21 rand ($0.7561) per share, compared with 17.30 rand a year earlier.

HEPS were impacted by the recognition of non-controlling interest charge of 1.224 billion rand for external shareholders of Eyesizwe RF, a special purpose private company that holds a 30% shareholding in Exxaro.

Coal production increased by 7% to 1,495 kilotonnes, mainly due to its Belfast and Grootegeluk mines.

The coal miner was deemed an essential service during South Africa’s lockdown, which lasted from late March to the end of May.

($1 = 17.4720 rand)

Partner Content

Brandcom

Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa

Brandcom Partner -
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Read more
Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved