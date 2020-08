CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said on Saturday it was seeking soyoil and sunflower oil in an international tender with a deadline for offers on Tuesday.

GASC said it wants at least 30,000 tonnes of soyoil and 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, and is seeking the oil for arrival from Oct. 25-Nov. 20.

Traders should submit two separate price offers, one for at sight payment terms and another for a 180-day credit facility payment, GASC said.