Investing

South Africa’s RCL Foods reports 65% profit drop but offers dividend

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG- (Reuters) – South African food producer RCL Foods reported a 65.4% drop in annual headline earnings on Monday, as the COVID-19 pandemic and national lockdown impacted its final quarter.

The owner of Rainbow chicken and maker of Selati sugar said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell to 114.2 million rand ($6.89 million) for the year to June 30 from 329.5 million rand a year earlier.

HEPS strips out some one-off items the main profit gauge used in South Africa.

Despite a loss of 959 million rand for the period, the group declared a final gross cash dividend of 10 cents, bringing the total dividend declared for the year to 25.0 cents.

($1 = 16.5740 rand)

Partner Content

Brandcom

MTN promotes wearing a mask in new campaign

Brandcom Partner -
MTN is adding its voice to the global drive to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks with today’s launch of...
Read more
Brandcom

The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth

Brandcom Partner -
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Read more
Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved