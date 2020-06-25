Mining

South Africa’s Harmony raises $200 million in share sale

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Harmony Gold raised $200 million after issuing more than 60 million new ordinary shares to partly fund its purchase of rival AngloGold Ashanti’s last remaining South African assets, the company said on Thursday.

Harmony agreed in February to buy AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng mine, the world’s deepest gold mine, and its Mine Waste Solutions assets for about $300 million.

The deal will make Harmony South Africa’s biggest gold producer.

Harmony said it issued 60,278,260 new ordinary shares at a price of 57.50 rand per share, representing around 11% of the company’s issued ordinary share capital before the placing.

“We intend replicating our success in South Africa, with decades of acquiring, operating, and extending the life of mines, and extracting additional value from mining operations,” said Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp.

Related Content

Videos

Harmony’s plans to address fatalities at its mines

CNBC Africa -
Harmony Gold saw a 17 per cent increase in its gold production which resulted in an R 6.5 billion production profit. The purchase of Moab Khotsong from AngloGold Ashanti and the reopening of Hidden Valley mine in New Guinea generated R1.35 billion of Harmony’s operating cash flow .Although the company sees golden results they have not declared a dividend for two years running. Joining CNBC Africa for more on these results is the CEO of Harmony Peter Steenkamp.
Read more
News

South Africa gold miners’ silicosis lawsuit settlement expected within six weeks

Reuters -
South African gold producers will likely reach a settlement within six weeks in a lawsuit over a fatal lung disease that companies have set...
Read more
Videos

Joburg Indaba & future of SA’s mining

CNBC Africa -
Joburg Indaba & future of SA's mining
Read more
News

Bodies of last missing miners recovered from Harmony mine in South Africa

Reuters -
The bodies of the last two miners unaccounted for at a mine operated by South Africa’s Harmony Gold were recovered on Thursday, the company...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Economy

“Broad is the road that leads to destruction,” bleak words in a bleak budget from Tito Mboweni.

Chris Bishop -
"Enter through the narrow gate for wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction and many find it. The narrow road is the one that leads to life and few can find it
Read more
Nigeria

Nigeria’s rating at risk as debt, financing gap rise-Fitch

Reuters -
ABUJA/LAGOS (Reuters) - A sharp rise in Nigeria’s sovereign debt and a ballooning financing gap could trigger a rating downgrade as policymakers...
Read more
International News

Who Funds The Police?

CNBC -
The killing of George Floyd has sparked a movement to defund the police that has gained unprecedented support across the nation. Despite a sharp decline in crime rates since the early 1990s, the United States is spending more on policing than ever, a
Read more
Videos

Nigerian bourse extends loses

CNBC Africa -
Despite persistent selling reported at the Nigerian bourse on Tuesday, the benchmark indicator All Share Index shed 2 basis points. Joining CNBC Africa to take stock of today’s trade at the Lagos bourse is Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Mining

South Africa’s Harmony raises $200 million in share sale

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Harmony Gold raised $200 million after issuing more than 60 million new ordinary shares to partly fund its purchase...
Read more
Southern Africa

South Africa’s budget deficit, debt seen widening as virus hits economy

CNBC -
South Africa’s budget deficit is projected to widen sharply while debt is seen ballooning significantly, the Treasury said on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: Markets react to finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa has an in-depth discussion with our panel of experts looking at the emergency budget speech presented by Tito Mboweni....
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: Did finmin Mboweni’s supplementary budget meet expectations?

CNBC Africa -
Tertia Jacobs, Treasury Economist at Investec and Ronald King, Head: Public Policy & Regulatory Affairs at PSG join CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters to breakdown the supplementary budget presented by finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved