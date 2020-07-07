Mining

Kibali’s $500 million will be cleared to leave Congo ‘very soon’ – Barrick CEO

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Barrick Gold’s Kibali gold mining joint venture in Democratic Republic of Congo will be able to get $500 million out of the country very soon, CEO Mark Bristow told Reuters on Monday.

The gold miner has been in discussions with Congo’s government over how to get the money out of the country for months. A resolution was close in January, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Bristow said in a telephone interview.

Bristow said he expected the cash to be cleared for exit “very soon”, declining to give a specific timeline, after intensive discussions with the central bank, the mines minister, and the prime minister.

Under Congo’s 2018 mining code, miners must repatriate 60% of revenue from mineral sales back into the Congo, to help develop Congo’s economy.

The $500 million is the excess left over after Kibali repatriated 60% of revenue and paid all its in-country expenses, Bristow said.

Barrick needs the $500 million in order to pay back loans and dividends, Bristow said. AngloGold Ashanti, which owns 45% of Kibali, is entitled to half the money after dividends are paid, he said.

AngloGold Ashanti declined to comment, referring Reuters back to Barrick.

In May, Bristow had said the issue of the $500 million “keeps us awake at night”.

Barrick’s push to get the money out comes as Congo’s economy is under significant strain from the pandemic, with foreign currency reserves shrinking and mining companies taking longer to repatriate the 60% of mineral sales.

“Unfortunately, we have noted that repatriation of the 60% is currently erratic,” mines minister Willy Kitobo Samsoni told Reuters, adding he had warned mining companies to repatriate that capital immediately, or risk sanctions as set out in the mining code.

Delayed repatriation of funds is among the pressures facing the mining sector, a critical contributor to Congo’s economy, Samsoni said on Saturday.

Related Content

Political

Malawi’s Chakwera pledges graft clampdown in subdued inauguration amid virus

Reuters -
“Before we can begin to rebuild, we must clear the rubble of corruption, for it has left our taxes in ruins; we must clear the rubble of donor dependency, for it has left our dignity in ruins,” he added.
Read more
Opinion

COMMENT: COVID-19 – Yes, there is disruption, but also, opportunity

Contributor -
I heard President Cyril Ramaphosa comment that he is currently spending 18 to 20 hours a day in meetings. None of us are in quite the same position as the President, but we face great challenges with our time and mental resources. When work and home are one and the same, it’s easy to blur or forget the boundaries.
Read more
Mining

Kibali’s $500 million will be cleared to leave Congo ‘very soon’: Barrick CEO

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Barrick Gold’s Kibali gold mining joint venture in Democratic Republic of Congo will be able to get $500 million...
Read more
East Africa

Man shot for allegedly hawking fake hand sanitizer – protesters torch police station

Reuters -
he police officer fired his weapon after a verbal argument with the man selling the counterfeit product in an open-air market in Kisii County, western Kenya, on Sunday, the report said.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

South Africa’s Massmart says 1,800 Game jobs at risk

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd has started talks with unions to cut up to 1,800 jobs at the...
Read more
CEO Interviews

Olusegun Obasanjo on COVID-19 lessons for African economies & the AfCFTA

CNBC Africa -
The operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement was supposed to take place at the beginning of this month but just like many developments it has been set back by the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC Africa spoke to former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo on how AfCTA can get back on track.
Read more
Beyond Markets

COVID-19: How the pandemic is redefining intensive care in Africa

CNBC Africa -
The Covid-19 pandemic is stretching health systems across Africa, with over 461 000 confirmed cases on the continent and around 11 000 deaths. With many patients in intensive care, how can the continent redefine better models to get better outcomes? Dr Babaseyi Oyesola, Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care joins CNBC Africa for this discussion....
Read more
CEO Interviews

Ian Williamson outlines his plans for Old Mutual

CNBC Africa -
After two stints as acting CEO of Old Mutual, the pan- African Financial services group has made official Iain Williamson’s role as head of the company. Williamson first served as acting Old Mutual in 2017 and again in 2019 when the company fired its former CEO Peter Moyo following a conflict of interest that resulted in breakdown of trust and confidence. Iain Williamson joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more

Trending Now

Mining

Kibali’s $500 million will be cleared to leave Congo ‘very soon’ – Barrick CEO

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Barrick Gold’s Kibali gold mining joint venture in Democratic Republic of Congo will be able to get $500 million...
Read more
Economy

Economists call for more direct cash payments tied to the health of the economy

Reuters -
The $600 supplement Congress added to weekly unemployment benefits are set to expire at the end of the month, leaving jobless Americans at risk of facing a cash cliff while jobs are still scarce.
Read more
Economy

South African central bank reduces bond purchases to 5 bln rand in June

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African central bank reduced its government bond purchases to 5 billion rand ($292.64 million) in June, half...
Read more
Coronavirus

S.Africa consumer confidence crashes to 35-year low in second quarter – survey

Reuters -
(Reuters) - South Africa’s consumer confidence plunged to a 35-year low in the second quarter, moving deeper into the negative territory as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved