Amplats platinum output fell 41% in second quarter

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) production of platinum group metal (PGM) fell by 41% or 521,600 ounces in the second quarter because of shutdowns in South Africa and Zimbabwe due to coronavirus crisis, it said on Thursday.
Total PGM production for the quarter was 665,100 ounces, Amplats said.
