MiningSouthern Africa

Zambia rejects Glencore copper mine’s suspension plan

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

LUSAKA (Reuters) – Glencore’s Zambia subsidiary Mopani Copper Mines on Thursday said the country’s mines ministry rejected its proposal to suspend operations because of low copper prices and disruptions caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Mopani said it would appeal against the decision and will continue mining operations pending the outcome of the appeal process.

Operations were halted at its mines at the start of April, with Mopani citing the COVID-19 pandemic and other problems, but mining resumed a month later after the decision sparked a backlash from the Zambian government.

“Mopani remains of the belief that the only way to protect the company’s value and preserve the option to deliver its growth projects when conditions further improve is to transition the operations to C&M (care and maintenance),” it said on Thursday.

Zambia’s mines minister, Richard Musukwa, said the government had made it clear from the beginning that it wants Mopani to continue and said he was happy Mopani had “responded favourably” to his call not to place the mine under care and maintenance.

Musukwa said that Mopani has cut the number of expatriates working at the mine from 94 to 49 and the company will address concerns over what he described as its high cost of production.

“We are open to dialogue because we want what’s best for the people of Zambia and Mopani is strategic to [our] economic trajectory,” he said.

Mopani Copper Mines, which produced 119,000 tonnes of copper in 2018, is 73.1% owned by Glencore, 16.9% by First Quantum Minerals and 10% by Zambia’s mining investment arm ZCCM-IH.

Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Mining

Nigeria hopes gold mining reforms can bring in $500 million a year

Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria hopes changes it has made to gold mining regulation will earn the government $500 million a year in...
Read more
Mining

Zambia rejects Glencore copper mine’s suspension plan

Reuters -
Operations were halted at its mines at the start of April, with Mopani citing the COVID-19 pandemic and other problems, but mining resumed a month later after the decision sparked a backlash from the Zambian government.
Read more
Coronavirus

Zimbabwe economy to shrink by 4.5% this year on COVID-19, drought

Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s economy is expected to shrink by 4.5% this year owing to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and...
Read more
Mining

Nigeria hopes gold mining reforms can bring in $500 mln a year

Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria hopes changes it has made to gold mining regulation will earn the government $500 million a year in...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved