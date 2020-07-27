MiningNews

Amplats profit falls as COVID-19 shutdowns weigh, sees H2 output recovery

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) (AMSJ.J) posted a 7% fall in half-year profit on lower output due to shutdowns caused by COVID-19 and cautioned that further closures and power outages could put its full-year guidance at risk.FILE PHOTO: A cow is seen near the AngloAmerican sign board outside the Mogalakwena platinum mine in Mokopane , north-western part of South Africa , Limpopo province May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Shares in one of the world’s biggest platinum producers, which have soared since mid-March, fell almost 4% before recovering to trade flat on the day as Amplats said it expects production to improve in the second half and declared an interim dividend.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit used in South Africa, for the six months to June 30 fell to 26.27 rand per share compared with 28.15 rand a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 6% to 13.1 billion rand, driven by sharply higher metals prices.

Amplats said it expects output to improve in the second half despite a 25% decline in year-on-year in platinum group metals (PGM) production to 1.6 million ounces due to shutdowns in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Refined PGM production fell 49% due to power cuts and repairs at its ACP processing facilities 141 kms (88 miles) from Johannesburg after a blast forced it to declare force majeure.

“We expect to see a stronger production performance in H2 2020, but caution that significant headwinds still exist,” said Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen.

Viljoen, who was appointed CEO in April, said output capacity levels were around 80% by the end of June and expected to increase to 95% by the end of the year.

Amplats said the possibility of further COVID-19 shutdowns, repairs at its plant and power outages could impact its ability to meet year end guidance of 3.1 to 3.6 million PGM ounces.

Mining companies in South Africa are anxious about managing COVID-19 and preventing outbreaks at mine sites where workers are in close quarters and confined spaces.

Viljoen said Amplats expected platinum, rhodium and palladium to be in deficit in the global market for the remainder of 2020 but expected platinum, the majority f which is mined in South Africa, to return to a surplus in 2021 as supply recovers.


Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Mining

Amplats profit falls as COVID-19 shutdowns weigh, sees H2 output recovery

Reuters -
Amplats said the possibility of further COVID-19 shutdowns, repairs at its plant and power outages could impact its ability to meet year end guidance of 3.1 to 3.6 million PGM ounces.
Read more
Technology

These are the 10 most discussed tech topics during COVID-19

Contributor -
An analysis of 150 million media articles revealed how the technology discourse has shifted during COVID.This shift reveals a need to grapple...
Read more
Mining

Gold surges to record high as dollar slips, Sino-U.S. row worsens

Reuters -
(Reuters) - Gold soared over 2% to its highest ever on Monday as heightened U.S.-China tensions hammered the dollar and sped up...
Read more
Videos

Why the Hilton remains optimistic about African tourism despite COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Hospitality company Hilton has expressed its confidence in the growth and investment potential of the African tourism market, despite being one of the hardest hit industries during COVID-19. Joining CNBC Africa for more on the future of tourism on the continent is Andrew McLachlan, Managing Director of Development for sub-Saharan Africa, at Hilton.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved