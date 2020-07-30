Mining

Anglogold Ashanti CEO to step down on Sept. 1

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti’s chief executive Kelvin Dushnisky will step down on Sept. 1, the company said on Thursday, without giving a reason for the change in leadership.

Dushnisky has spent just two years in the role as CEO of the Johannesburg-listed gold miner. Current Chief Financial Officer Christine Ramon has been appointed interim CEO.

“The Board thanks Kelvin for his contribution in delivering on its strategy and wishes him well in the future,” the company said in a statement.


Insights

What would it take to postpone the U.S. presidential election?

Reuters -

“President Trump has absolutely no legal authority to delay the election,” said Joshua Douglas, a professor at the University of Kentucky and an election law expert.

Douglas noted that every presidential election since 1845 has gone forward as scheduled, even in the midst of wars and pandemics.

Read more
