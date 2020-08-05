Mining

South Africa’s diamond polishers look to lockdown lovers to add shine

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s diamond industry, famed for sales the world over and supplying gems for the British crown jewels, is looking closer to home to revive its fortunes following the coronavirus slump.

Even before the new virus triggered the COVID-19 pandemic, diamond prices and demand were weak. Global economic weakness has exaggerated that and Anglo American’s De Beers unit last week reported a plunge in earnings.

Some of the many small players who polish the rough diamonds that De Beers and other miners unearth say they have been pleasantly surprised by the extent of lockdown jewellery-buying as enforced proximity kindled romance and feel-good spending.

South African cutting and polishing firm Nungu Diamonds said its custom-made jewellery sales have grown 60% since South Africa imposed a strict lockdown in March.

Customers used their weeks at home for online consulations and were lining up for their purchases when stores reopened in June, the company’s founder Kealeboga Pule said.

“We remain resilient. We fight on,” Pule said at his shop in a Johannesburg suburb. June was the best month in a year, he said, with sales including engagement and wedding rings.

Bucking the trend of rising unemployment, Nungu has hired an in-house jewellery designer – joining a team of 5 polishers and 9 jewellers.

Nungu says jewellery prices have held steady. Profit margins, however, could improve as lower global demand has depressed the prices of uncut, unpolished rough stones bought from the mines.

Thoko’s Diamonds, another South African company whose business was based on selling rough and polished stones, said it was turning to jewellery.

Zipho Dlamini, co-owner of Thoko’s Diamonds, said in a typical year the family business would supply more than 500 carats.

So far this year, the company had sold less than 20 carats and profits have fallen 65% as the exports that account for more than half of its business dried up.

Thoko’s hopes its new line in earrings will appeal to the local market.

“Because of COVID-19 we have managed to move into the jewellery space,” Dlamini said.


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

Mining

South Africa’s diamond polishers look to lockdown lovers to add shine

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s diamond industry, famed for sales the world over and supplying gems for the British crown jewels, is...
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s Gold Fields sees 300% profit rise on gold rally

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African miner Gold Fields said on Wednesday booming gold prices could drive up half-year profits by more than...
Read more
Economy

South African rand creeps up after slipping to two-month low

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand inched up on Wednesday after dropping to two-months lows the day before, as some risk demand...
Read more
Videos

How Africa’s free trade agreement could be the best stimulus after COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area has been moved to December of this year by Africa’s heads of states due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved