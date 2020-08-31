Mining

S.Africa’s AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold to sell out of Mali gold mine

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – AngloGold Ashanti and Barrick Gold will sell their effective 80% stake in the Morila Gold Mine in Mali, the South African miner said on Monday, amidst a political crisis after soldiers seized power in a coup.

AngloGold Ashanti said Australian company Mali Lithium will buy the firm holding the two miners’ stakes in the mine, the other 20% of which is owned by the government of Mali, for between $22 million and $27 million.

“The transaction is consistent with AngloGold Ashanti’s strategy of rationalising its portfolio to focus its capital and other resources to maximise returns to its shareholders,” AngloGold Ashanti said in a statement

It added that the Morila Gold Mine halted operations in 2019 and is currently processing only ore stockpiles. It did not mention the political situation in Mali.

The move comes after the resignation of Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and the dissolution of its parliament earlier in August, hours after soldiers held him at gunpoint and seized power in a coup.

The crisis caused the closure of the country’s borders, in a nation where miners typically fly their gold out to be refined, and raised the risk of further political turmoil in Mali, which like others in the region, is facing an expanding threat from Islamist militants.

AngloGold Ashanti said Mali Lithium will look to increase sustainable production at the mine as quickly as possible after the transaction is completed, but the closure remains subject to the company securing funding and the government of Mali, which has to acknowledge but not object to the deal.

Partner Content

Brandcom

MTN promotes wearing a mask in new campaign

Brandcom Partner -
MTN is adding its voice to the global drive to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks with today’s launch of...
Read more
Brandcom

The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth

Brandcom Partner -
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Read more
Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved