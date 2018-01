Zimbabwe has invited bids to buy stakes in up to eight loss-making state-owned enterprises, including its national airline and power utility, to help plug a ballooning budget deficit, its deputy finance minister said on Wednesday.

“We are diluting our shareholding in those entities and our shareholding might go to zero percent in some entities,” Terence Mukupe told Reuters.

Advertisement Reporting by Alfince Mbizwo; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock