A unit of South African construction firm Aveng Ltd said on Friday it would cut 120 jobs mostly due to projects coming to an end and rebuffed a union’s claim that more than 2,000 workers would be affected.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday it had received a section 189 notice that 2,863 workers would be laid off by Aveng unit Grinaker-LTA.

