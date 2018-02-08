Forbes Africa 30 under 30 nominations open!

It’s that time of the year again. Every year, FORBES AFRICA goes on the hunt for game changers under the age of 30 building empires, creating jobs and transforming Africa.

“The ‘Forbes Under 30’ list is a bigger, better, mightier version of our bestselling ’Forbes 30 Under 30’ list, the most popular and hotly-debated list of the year profiling some of Africa’s brightest young minds,” says Methil Renuka, Editor, FORBES AFRICA.

The annual list reveals the young burning stars on the horizon, from Angola to Zimbabwe, who will create wealth this continent needs.

Advertisement

“In 2018, we expand the spectrum to cover 30 of the best of the best in three categories (business, tech and creative), each an example of the fire and fury that drives ingenious entrepreneurship on the continent.”

It means the list will have 90 Under 30s.

2018 Nominations are now open and only those that make the cut will be featured.

If you think you have what it takes to be in this year’s list or know an entrepreneur under 30 with a successful business in the continent – introduce them to FORBES AFRICA by submitting your nomination today.

Nominations close on 23 February 2018.

Nominations criteria:

Must be under 30 on 30 April 2018. Should be a legitimate entrepreneur or creative on the continent Minimum two years track record Nominees must have risked own money and have a social impact All applications must be in English

Share your picks, via email. Your entry should include: country, full name, company name, a short reason why they are the ones to watch and links, if any, of published material about them. Emails addressed to Ancillar Mangena and sent to [email protected]

All nominees will be vetted by the FORBES AFRICA editors and panel.

Connect with @forbesafrica on Twitter by using the #Africa30Under30