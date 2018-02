Dubai is a global business hub and luxury tourist destination that boasts the world’s tallest building and a police force that drive supercars. So how did it get so rich?

—–

Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM

Advertisement

Subscribe to CNBC Life on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv

Like our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational

Follow us on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/CNBCi