Pyeongchang’s Olympic dreams are about more than money | CNBC Reports

Third time’s the charm for Pyeongchang’s Winter Olympic dreams. South Korea has invested close to $13 billion on preparations for the Winter Olympics, from stadiums to high-speed trains. But for many, the Olympic hopes go beyond economics.
—–
Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM
Advertisement
Subscribe to CNBC Life on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv
Like our Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Advertisement