Samsung Galaxy S9 takes AR emojis to the next level | CNBC International

Samsung has responded to the iPhone X’s augmented reality Animoji feature by taking it to the next level with their own AR Emoji. CNBC’s Tom Chitty reports from Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

