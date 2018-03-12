How Lego built the world’s strongest toy brand | CNBC Reports

60 years ago the LEGO brick was invented in Billund, Denmark. Today, LEGO is the world’s strongest and most valuable toy brand with several thousand employees. The company’s success is a lesson in self-improvement, problem solving and protecting ideas – however small.
