How Lego built the world’s strongest toy brand | CNBC Reports

60 years ago the LEGO brick was invented in Billund, Denmark. Today, LEGO is the world’s strongest and most valuable toy brand with several thousand employees. The company’s success is a lesson in self-improvement, problem solving and protecting ideas – however small.

—–

Advertisement

Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM

Subscribe to CNBC Life on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv

Like our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational

Follow us on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/CNBCi