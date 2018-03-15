Who is competing with Uber? | CNBC Explains

Uber faces fierce competition across the globe and given Softbank’s many investments in ride-sharing companies, the line between friend and foe is often blurred. CNBC’s Uptin Saiidi explains.
—–
Advertisement
Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM
Subscribe to CNBC Life on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv
Like our Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Advertisement