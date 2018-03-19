How Cornwall is preparing for life after Brexit | CNBC Reports

The county of Cornwall in the southwest corner of England has received more than 1 billion euros in EU funding since 2000. Now, faced with uncertainty over Brexit, some Cornwall-based businesses are making preparations for life without the EU. CNBC’s Elizabeth Schulze reports.
—–
Advertisement
Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM
Subscribe to CNBC Life on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv
Like our Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Advertisement