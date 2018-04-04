Airbnb’s Singapore office | Office Envy

Home to over 4.5 million rental properties, Airbnb’s best flats, houses, and apartments inspire its Singapore offices as employees can enjoy rooms designed to look like some of the best places on its platform.

