The blockchain bosses proving their critics wrong | CNBC Reports

The blockchain space is particularly male dominated, with women making up just between 4 and 6 percent of people in the industry. CNBC’s Xin En Lee speaks to the women in Asia trying to make a change.
—–
Advertisement
Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM
Subscribe to CNBC Life on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv
Like our Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Advertisement