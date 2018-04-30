A (brief) history of the world’s trade wars | CNBC Reports

Chickens and trucks are just a few targets of recent trade spats. IMF historian Harold James walks through the history of trade wars in the 20th century with CNBC’s Elizabeth Schulze in Washington.

—–

Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM

Advertisement

Subscribe to CNBC Life on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv

Like our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational

Follow us on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/CNBCi