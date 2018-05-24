Why is Scandinavia so expensive? | CNBC Explains

Across Scandinavia, the average price of everything from a knitted roll neck to pastries from the local bakery are some of the highest in the world. So what makes the region so expensive? CNBC’s Tom Chitty reports.

—–

Advertisement

Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM

Subscribe to CNBC Life on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv

Like our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational

Follow us on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/CNBCi