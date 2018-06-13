Why soccer fans are spending hundreds on Panini World Cup stickers | Business of Sport

If you can’t make it to Moscow, there’s another way you can get involved in all the action of this summer’s Russia World Cup – by collecting stickers for the official tournament album. CNBC’s Adam Reed finds out more.
—–
Advertisement
Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM
Subscribe to CNBC Life on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv
Like our Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Advertisement