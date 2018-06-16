The secret world of horse racing | CNBC Sports

Referred to as the sport of kings, horse racing has been part of British society for more than 400 years. CNBC’s Tom Chitty attempts to shine a light on a sport fuelled by money that for many is shrouded in mystery.

—–

Advertisement

Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM

Subscribe to CNBC Life on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv

Like our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational

Follow us on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/CNBCi