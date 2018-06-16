The secret world of horse racing | CNBC Sports

Referred to as the sport of kings, horse racing has been part of British society for more than 400 years. CNBC’s Tom Chitty attempts to shine a light on a sport fuelled by money that for many is shrouded in mystery.
—–
Advertisement
Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM
Subscribe to CNBC Life on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv
Like our Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Advertisement