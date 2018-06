Cannes, France is home to some of the biggest festivals in the film and advertising industries. CNBC’s Elizabeth Schulze reports about how the economic impact of these events goes beyond the main stage.

—–

Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM

Subscribe to CNBC Life on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv

Like our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational

Follow us on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/CNBCi